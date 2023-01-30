Dubai records over AED2 bn in realty transactions Monday

By WAM

Dubai real estate market recorded 568 sales transactions worth AED1.32 billion, in addition to 72 mortgage deals of AED673.74 million, and 12 gift deals amounting to AED30.06 million on Monday, data released by Dubai's Land Department (DLD) showed.

The sales included 532 villas and apartments worth AED1.18 billion, and 36 land plots worth AED141.76 million. The mortgages included 49 villas and apartments worth AED120.94 million and 23 land plots valued at AED552.8 million, bringing the total realty transactions of today to over AED2 billion.

