Dubai records over AED3.9 bn in realty transactions Thursday

By WAM

Dubai real estate market recorded 504 sales transactions worth AED1.69 billion, in addition to 79 mortgage deals of AED2.23 billion, and 18 gift deals amounting to AED60.23 million on Thursday, data released by Dubai's Land Department (DLD) showed.

The sales included 458 villas and apartments worth AED1.36 billion, and 46 land plots worth AED334.09 million. The mortgages included 68 villas and apartments worth AED123.81 million and 11 land plots valued at AED2.11 billion, bringing the total realty transactions of today to over AED3.9 billion.

