Dubai residents can pay home rent automatically through bank accounts

By Emirates247

Dubai residents can pay their home rents through direct debit, a Dubai Land Department circular revealed.

According to the Dubai Land Department, the new Ejari system allows tenants to pay rent automatically, through direct debit.

The Central Bank of the UAE’s (CBUAE) Direct Debit System (UAEDDS) allows residents of Dubai with an automatic payment in an effort to facilitate recurrent bills from their bank accounts.

The state of the art system will permit tenants to control the rent agenda for the duration of the contract creation or renewal process and facilitate recurrent payments from their bank accounts.

Property experts and real estate agents said that cheques have dominated the market for quite some time. Direct debits will have a positive impact.

Globally, most markets accept direct debits methods.

Experts predict this option will have a positive impact on tenants and landlords.

The direct debit system is secure as it is connected to the central bank.

According to Arabian Business, the Allsopp & Allsopp group chief executive officer Lewis Allsopp said prior to the monthly payment that comes in mind, but that shouldn’t be a worry as the direct debit payment to the payment terms agreed in the contract, that can either be any of the options 2,4, and 6 payments.

Experts said that the move is part of Dubai’s efforts to make payments digitised and smooth.

