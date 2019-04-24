Emaar Hospitality to open 5 new hotels in Dubai this year

By Wam

Emaar Hospitality Group today announced that it will open five new hotels in Dubai under its premium Address Hotels and Resorts and Vida Hotels and Resorts, this year.

Vida The Hills

Further, Rove Hotels - the joint venture of Emaar Properties and Meraas - will open a new hotel.

Two hotels will open under Address Hotels and Resorts - both in Downtown Dubai: Address Fountain Views and Address Sky View. The new hotels to open under Vida Hotels and Resorts are; Vida The Hills and Vida Harbour Point.

The new Rove Hotels property to welcome guests this year is Rove At The Park. All the hotels have commenced online booking.

Address Sky View

Chris Newman, Chief Operating Officer of Emaar Hospitality Group, said, "The five new hotel openings this year further cement our credentials and competencies as the leading homegrown hospitality provider, welcoming visitors from around the world with a diverse portfolio of hotels that meet their lifestyle aspirations."