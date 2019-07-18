Emaar to build first 3D printed home in Dubai

By Staff

Setting a new milestone in residential property development, global real estate developer Emaar Properties has announced plans to build its first 3D printed home in Dubai. This is the first step towards Emaar’s ambition to be a leading adopter of advanced construction technologies.

Following a global competition, in which the world’s leading 3D printing technology providers participated, Emaar has awarded the contract to 3D print a model home in Arabian Ranches III. The construction will be facilitated using a local contractor with the goal of building in-country competencies in 3D printing for the property sector.

Building the first 3D printed model home underlines Emaar’s commitment to adopt innovative construction methods to build faster and at a lower cost while achieving higher design and architectural flexibility. Emaar’s use of 3D printing technology will also promote the sustainable use of resources by reducing waste of construction materials and noise pollution.

Upon completion, the 3D printed model home will serve as a reference point for investors to further understand the concept and appreciate the value add that advanced technology brings to the real estate sector. The general public can register their interest to learn more about Emaar’s 3D printed home at www.emaar.com or at Emaar’s sales centres in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Mohamed Alabbar, Chairman of Emaar Properties, said: “As the pioneer of integrated communities in Dubai and the trend-setter in the region’s property sector, our plans to embrace 3D printing of homes is an integral part of our digital-first and customer-first strategy. Through this, we are not only positioning ourselves as an early adopter of advanced technology but also creating long-term value for our customers as 3D printing brings numerous advantages such as reduced cost of construction, more efficient use of materials and higher levels of sustainability. With 3D printing technology, to be implemented locally using international expertise, we are also supporting the vision of the leadership to build ‘Smart and Sustainable Cities’ that are tech-driven and meet the aspirations of the new generation of customers. It will also help accelerate the innovation ecosystem in Dubai, inspiring start-ups to contribute towards advanced construction technology.”

With this pioneering initiative, Emaar aims to set the region’s benchmark in construction best practices as 3D printed homes bring several benefits including accelerated delivery of homes and more flexibility in design. 3D printing is also environment-friendly, with sustainable home construction techniques significantly lowering waste and noise pollution during wall construction. 3D printed homes will contribute to lower cooling costs as customers can choose the thickness and type of insulation that goes into the walls; the thicker the insulation used, the lower the cooling costs.

By embracing 3D printing, Emaar’s goal is to create a real estate landscape in the future where customers can ‘design, download and print’ their homes in the future across Emaar’s diverse portfolio of master-planned developments.

As the leading developer of integrated lifestyle destinations, Emaar has delivered world-class communities such as Downtown Dubai, Dubai Marina, Arabian Ranches and Emirates Living and is also shaping the future of the city with iconic projects such as Dubai Creek Harbour, Dubai Hills Estate, Emaar South, Emaar Beachfront, Arabian Ranches III and the recently unveiled Mina Rashid.

Arabian Ranches III, which was launched last year, has already gained overwhelming response for its residential communities that are defined by exceptional lifestyle amenities such as a central park, a 4 km long boulevard, a lazy river and a wide choice of outdoor sports facilities.