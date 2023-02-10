International Property Show to focus on investment opportunities

By WAM

Under the patronage of Dubai Land Department (DLD), the 19th edition of the International Property Show (IPS 2023), the largest property platform in the Middle East for local and global markets, will take place from 12 - 14 February. IPS 2023 will showcase current and future real estate projects and investment opportunities.

IPS 2023 is an international platform that gathers high-profile investors and real estate companies from all over the world to exchange knowledge and experiences and build new strategic partnerships.

Aside from the UAE, the show is anticipated to attract over 120 exhibitors from more than 40 countries, including the United States of America, the United Kingdom, Turkey, Cyprus, Portugal, Pakistan, and India, among many more countries providing incentives to interested investors.

Commenting on the launch, Tariq Ramadan, Director of the International Property Show, said: “Organising the 19th edition of IPS further validates and reflects the ability of Dubai’s real estate market to attract foreign investments and compete with global investment destinations in the real estate sector, thereby contributing to achieving the objectives of Dubai Economic Agenda D33. This is due to the emirate’s wide range of advantages, including facilitated investment procedures and powerful legislation that protect investors. This in addition to government decrees that have been recently and successively issued by the UAE leadership to facilitate doing business, such as the country’s new residency laws.''

‘’ Investors are also being attracted by the golden visas, which they will receive when they purchase one or more properties with a value of AED 2 million. Another contributing factor is the rising trajectory being experienced by the UAE’s national economy, which is supported by rising oil prices, the growth of the nation’s non-oil sector, and Expo 2020 Dubai’s positive outcomes,'' he added.

IPS 2023 will feature a package of programmes and activities and will also witness the signing of Memorandums of Understanding with many local and global entities to boost cooperation efforts, the exchange of experiences, and the organisation of meetings to continuously uplift the real estate sector.

Dubai Land Department (DLD) is participating in IPS 2023 with a platform that organises an integrated package of activities to exchange knowledge in an interactive environment that contributes to informing event delegates of the property market trends, investment strategies, and the latest developments of the region’s real estate sector. Additionally, DLD will leverage IPS 2023 as an ideal platform that makes it possible for the government and private organisations in the real estate field to showcase their services and achievements in designing and managing distinctive and sustainable property projects.

IPS 2023 will comprise, in addition to an exhibition hall, features and activities, including the main conference, which will feature three panel discussions on the event’s second day: ‘Real Estate Leaders’ Perspective on The Development Sector; Opportunities, Threats, Regulations, and Technology’; ‘Digital Transformation: Technology and the Transformation of the Property Sector’; and the third panel will discuss real estate pioneers and their views on the market outlook and buyer behaviour. Several renowned speakers will also provide their thoughtful insights in addition to a chat on “Real Estate Funds: Challenges & Horizons,’ along with a review of the investment destinations in some countries, including the USA, Pakistan, the Philippines, Georgia, and Columbia.

The Property Network Partnership, IPS 2023’S Strategic Partner, will organise the second edition of the ‘Property Think Tank Program,’ comprising eight brainstorming sessions on the second and third days of the event, which will bring together a group of real estate experts who will provide their insights and experiences, exchange knowledge and discuss the new solutions to address the challenges in the real estate sector based on eight major pillars: crowdfunding, interior design, facility management, FDI in the real estate sector, marketing, regulations, smart and sustainable cities, and metaverse technology in the real estate sector. At the end of each session, participants will present a set of recommendations, ideas, and innovative solutions to address current and future challenges.

The Young Professionals Network, in partnership with IPS 2023, will organise the Young Professionals Network (YPN) Global Congress to create a platform for young, career-focused real estate professionals. The aim is to allow them to compete with other young professionals from all over the world to innovate new concepts and test and implement them to address the current and future challenges affecting business flow, in addition to empowering young professionals and change makers in the international community. The (YPN) Global Congress will comprise five major activities: YPN Challenge, YPN Projects, YPN Ideas, YPN Connections, and YPN Tube.



Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.