Nakheel launches exclusive collection of high-end, ready-to-occupy villas at Nad Al Sheba

Master developer Nakheel has launched an exclusive collection of ready-to-occupy, family villas for sale at its new, high-end Nad Al Sheba community.

Around 100 four and five bedroom homes are available to UAE and GCC nationals at the new development, which is located just off Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, close to a number of top quality schools.

Prices start at AED3.2 million, with special payment plans available.

Dubai’s Nad Al Sheba district is already firmly established as one of the most popular areas for Emiratis to live. Nakheel’s new, gated community contains 1,572 Mediterranean and Moroccan style villas, each with large living and dining spaces, maid’s quarters with a separate entrance, en-suite bathrooms in all bedrooms, expansive outdoor terraces, a spacious private garden and a double garage.

The new community, where Nakheel also offers homes for lease, will feature an abundance of fitness and recreational facilities, including five kilometre cycling and jogging tracks, currently under construction, encircling the development. A community clubhouse, restaurant, pool, gym and sports courts are also on the way.

Nad Al Sheba Mall, with 200 shops, restaurants and services, including a supermarket, medical centre, multi-screen cinema and fitness facilities, is also under construction on the edge of the community.