Nakheel launches high-end villas for lease at Nad Al Sheba

By Staff

Nakheel has launched the first phase of villas for lease at its new, high-end Nad Al Sheba community, with annual rents for four and five bedroom homes starting at AED118,750.

Located just off Sheikh Mohammed Bin Ziyad Road, close to a number of schools, the gated community contains 1,572 Mediterranean and Moroccan style villas, each with large living and dining spaces, maid’s quarters with a separate entrance, en-suite bathrooms in all bedrooms, expansive outdoor terraces, a spacious private garden and a double garage.

The Nad Al Sheba community will feature an abundance of fitness and recreational facilities, including five kilometre cycling and jogging tracks, currently under construction, encircling the development, with a community clubhouse, restaurant, pool, gym and sports courts on the way.

Nad Al Sheba Mall, with 200 shops, restaurants and services, including a supermarket, medical centre, multi-screen cinema and fitness facilities, is also under construction on the edge of the community.

Annual rents, including maintenance, are AED118,750 (one cheque) for a four bedroom, 3,800 sq ft villa and AED128,250 for a five bedroom, 4,100 sq ft home. For multiple cheques, prices are AED125,000 and AED135,000 respectively.

To find out more, visit www.nadalshebavillas.com