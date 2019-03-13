Nakheel to showcase US$15.8 billion in Dubai real estate at MIPIM

By WAM

Dubai-based master developer Nakheel is heading back to MIPIM for the fourth year running to showcase plethora of real estate investment opportunities – including newly-launched residential projects – collectively worth more than US$15.8 billion.

Nakheel, which first represented Dubai at MIPIM in 2016, returns to Cannes to further build its international investor portfolio, which already comprises nearly 30,000 global clients, including 3,500 from Europe, with investments totalling US$35 billion.

Since its debut at MIPIM in 2016, Nakheel has sold more than $730 million worth of property, with 550 units, collectively worth $300 million being purchased in the last 12 months.

The company has also awarded construction contracts worth $3.8 billion, delivered its first two hotels, opened new retail and entertainment destinations, including the $220 million Pointe at Palm Jumeirah, and launched a host of new residential, retail and hospitality projects since its first visit to the show in 2016.

Nakheel Chairman, Ali Rashid Lootah, said, "Nakheel’s past, present and future projects are pivotal to Dubai’s achievements, and we continue to deliver ground-breaking, landmark developments that capture the attention of investors the world over.

"A global hub for living, leisure, trade and tourism, the city is already a magnet for real estate investment, and recently-introduced government initiatives, including long term and retirement visas, make it an even more attractive proposition. We are delighted to return to MIPIM for the fourth consecutive year, and look forward to building on the success of our previous visits by showcasing an exciting range of projects to a highly knowledgeable and influential audience," he added.