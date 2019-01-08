Smart application for real estate valuators launched in Dubai

By Wam

The Real Estate Regulatory Authority, RERA, at Dubai Land Department, DLD, has announced the launch of the smart application for real estate valuators 'Taqyimee', which will have a positive impact on the real estate valuation activities in the Emirate.

The launch was attended by Sultan Butti bin Mejren, Director-General of DLD; Marwan bin Ghalita, CEO of RERA; and the CEOs of DLD’s sectors.

Bin Ghalita affirmed that the Executive Council Resolution No. 37 of 2015 regulates all aspects of the real estate appraisal processes in the Emirate, while RERA is responsible for organising and registering real estate valuators.

He also stressed that RERA’s strategic projects emphasise the importance of launching smart applications that contribute to meeting customers’ expectations and providing them with data to support their investment decisions.

Ali Abdalla Al Ali, Director of the Real Estate Licensing Department, stressed that the application is a remarkable achievement that serves the strategic objectives adopted by RERA and comes within the framework of the smart transformation of services provided by the Authority about real estate valuation services.

He added, "The Taqyimee smart application provides premium services to real estate owners, investors, and all those concerned with real estate valuation. It grants them access to services easily without the need to follow routine procedures that require more time and effort. We are proud to add this application to DLD’s list of applications, thereby further aligning ourselves with the directives of our wise leadership to make Dubai the smartest city in the world, especially through the Dubai 10X strategy."

Taqyimee will connect valuators with their customers, whereby owners and their representatives can see the list of RERA’s approved valuators, choose a suitable person for their services, and ask for a valuation of their properties.

Valuation companies can apply on behalf of their customers, and valuators can then accept or decline the application, or coordinate with the applicants. Upon completion of the valuations, valuators have the option to submit the valuation summary and issue a certificate for the valuation request.