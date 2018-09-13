By Neil Grayson

The Cannes International Emigration and Luxury Property Expo 2018, a conference and exhibition on investment immigration and international high-end real estate, will take place on November 9th and 10th at the Hyatt Hotel Martinez, Cannes.

The event will include a conference featuring government representatives, leaders of the world’s most prominent immigration companies, and major property developers as well as an exhibition showcasing around 100 international companies.

The expo will combine two events. On the first day, November 9th, there will be the Investment Immigration and Luxury Real Estate international conference, panel discussions and a press conference. On the second day, November 10th, the agenda will include an exhibition, workshops and network opportunities.

The exhibition will bring together leading companies from over 30 countries, including the US, Canda, Britain, Portugal, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Cyprus, Malta, and other EU states.

Exhibitors will include immigration companies, property developers, law and financial firms, and private banks. Brands include KPMG, Citi, Damac and Deloitte.

Visitors will include private individuals interested in immigration, acquisition of upscale real estate and personal financial consulting services, as well as international entrepreneurs, home buyers and prospective immigrants. They are from a wide range of countries, including UAE, Russia, China and India.

Tickets for the event can be purchased on the official website at www.ielpe.com. The organiser can be emailed at info@ielpe.com or called on +44 20 335 581 11.