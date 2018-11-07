Work on Phase 3 of lakefront destination 'The Yard' begins

By Wam

Meraas has started the third phase of The Yard that is set to add a host of new indoor and outdoor attractions.

With the 200,000-square foot expansion expected to be complete by Q4, 2019, the new lifestyle attractions will complete the offerings at The Yard and transform it into a social hub where families and friends can shop, dine, hang out and entertain.

Abdulla Al Habbai, Group Chairman at Meraas, said, "We look for opportunities to answer the needs of the community and The Yard has become, in many ways, the heart of a rich residential area in Al Khawaneej. Through making deliberate extensions to The Yard, we will give families in the neighbourhood more chances to spend time together. This is in line with the Dubai Plan 2021, which aims to make Dubai a city of happy, healthy and empowered people."

The Yard draws its inspiration from the collective nostalgia for the rustic, as well as the locality’s strong links to agriculture. In addition to featuring upcycled farming materials and other rural elements throughout the new space, an 18-metre-tall windmill, and an attractively done street art all add to the charm quotient of this singular destination.

The destination comprises Last Exit D89 Al Khawaneej, the food truck park launched in 2017, as well as a picturesque 350,000-square foot extension that consists of a courtyard known affectionately as The Barn. In addition to a bakery, air-conditioned and al fresco restaurants, dining spaces and a selection of shops, the destination features a lake with two bridges, including the Promise Bridge, in addition to shaded walking trails and landscaped picnic areas. The Yard will encompass 2.8 million square feet once it is completed.