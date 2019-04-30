Sheikh Hamdan appoints new CEOs in Dubai Government

By Wam

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, has issued a number of executive resolutions appointing new CEOs in Dubai Government.

Sheikh Hamdan issued the Executive Council Resolution No. 7 of 2019 appointing Saleh Abdel Ghafour Al Hashimi as CEO of Dubai Health Insurance Corporation at Dubai Health Authority; the Executive Council Resolution No. 8 of 2019 appointing Mohammed Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi as CEO of Mosques Affairs Sector at the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities; and the Executive Council Resolution No. 9 of 2019 appointing Abdul Aziz Mohammed Faraj Al Mualla as CEO of Dubai Financial Support Fund.

These resolutions are valid from the date of their issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.