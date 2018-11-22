10th anniversary of Abu Dhabi Formula 1 Grand Prix coincides with Year of Zayed: CEO of Yas Marina Circuit

By Wam

Tareq Al Ameri, CEO of the Yas Marina Circuit, said that the Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Formula 1 Grand Prix, which is hosted by the circuit and will take place from 22nd to 25th November, will witness the debut of the new circuit.

In an interview with the Emirates News Agency, WAM, before the start of the Grand Prix, Al Ameri stated that the 10th anniversary of the race will coincide with the Year of Zayed, and will celebrate the centennial of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

He added that the logo of the Year of Zayed will appear in various parts of the circuit, most notably the "Sun Tower," and its working team is preparing to host the Grand Prix in the best possible manner, and their logistical accomplishment is the outcome of their careful 12-month planning while pointing out that since the race’s launch in 2009, they have worked on improving its operational efficiency.

Al Ameri revealed that this year, the circuit will offer special services to people of determination and senior citizens, through dedicated staff who will look after their needs. Children under 12 years of age will also be given free entry to the circuit, he further added.

He also noted that celebrating the tenth anniversary of the Grand Prix will be an exceptional event, and the circuit will mark the occasion by revealing its new look to its visitor, who will feel the difference from previous years when entering and touring the circuit.

Al Ameri explained that tickets for the race sold out almost immediately, and the circuit’s capacity is around 60,000 spectators while pointing out that the percentage of visitors from outside the country has significantly increased since its launch ten years ago, currently reaching around 65 percent compared to around 15 percent in 2009.

He stressed that the attendance of visitors from outside the country has strengthened the emirate’s touristic sector and raised the marketing value of the race.