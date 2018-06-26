16 UAE competitors to participate in West Asian Athletics Federation Championship

The UAE Athletics Federation announced the names of the 16 competitors nominated to represent the UAE at the West Asian Athletics Federation Championship, which will take place in the Jordanian Capital, Amman, from 8th to 11th July, 2018, with the participation of 12 countries.

Ahmed Al Kamali, Member of the Executive Office of the International Athletics Federation, stressed that the championship will be a good opportunity to prepare for the Asian Games in Jakarta next August. Therefore, the federations of member countries will assess the technical and physical state of their players during the championship, he added while wishing that the Emirati competitors will successfully represent their country at the event.

The UAE delegation will depart on 7th July and will be headed by Ali bin Zayed, Financial Director of the Federation. The championship and games will be attended by Al Kamali, upon an invitation by the West Asian Athletics Federation and the President of the Bahraini Athletics Federation. It will also witness the participation of Nasser Sultan Al Muamari, Vice President of the West Asian Athletics Federation, who will attend related meetings on the sidelines of the championship.

The UAE delegation will include 22 members, including Yousef Sarwash, National Team Director, and Majid Hassan, Administrative Officer, as well as four trainers and 16 competitors.