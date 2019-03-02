6th stage of UAE Tour launched in Ajman

By Wam

The 6th stage of the UAE Tour, a 180km run to a summit finish at Jebel Jais, started on Friday in Ajman where 114 cyclists from 28 nationalities will compete in the professional cycling race, and the only UCI World Tour race in the Middle East. The final haul up on Jebel Jais is 20 kilometres.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, the Ruler's Representative for Administrative and Financial Affairs, attended the race.

This is the inaugural edition after the Dubai Tour and Abu Dhabi Tour merged to create an event that will take in all seven emirates.

The 2019 UAE Tour will be made up of seven stages, totalling 1090 kilometres. It started in Abu Dhabi and will conclude on Saturday with the 145km seventh stage from Dubai Safari Park to City Walk.

Twenty teams are taking part in the 2019 UAE Tour - 18 World Tour Teams and two Pro Continental teams.