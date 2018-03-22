96 teams to take part in Manchester City Abu Dhabi Cup

This weekend 96 teams from around the world, many from the GCC, will take part in the Manchester City Abu Dhabi Cup at Zayed Sports City.

Leroy Sane, one of the world’s most exciting young footballers, has spoken about the passion for the game in the Middle East as Abu Dhabi prepares to stage the most exciting youth tournament the region has ever seen.

Sane, who was one of the star attractions when Manchester City FC were in the UAE capital last week, said tournaments such as this are helping quickly develop the game in the Middle East.

He said, "It is such a welcoming place to come as a footballer – there is knowledge and passion for the game and the kids especially love it so much. I have massively enjoyed seeing young players and fans in the region on the visit and it is all about getting them to play as much as possible with total enjoyment."

A total of 1344 players will take part in the Manchester City Abu Dhabi Cup - supported by Etihad Airways and Abu Dhabi Department of Tourism and Culture and Etihad Airways.

One of the winning teams will get a trip of a lifetime to experience life at the Etihad Campus in Manchester where the Manchester City FC stars train and play.

The team age groups are under eight, 10, 12 and 14 with fans and families welcome to watch and enjoy the entertainment and attractions from Friday morning.