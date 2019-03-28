Abu Dhabi's Jiu Jitsu Championship a global sports hub

By Wam

With less than a month to go before the world’s leading male, female and Para Jiu-Jitsu athletes descend on the UAE capital for the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship, ADWPJJC, 2019, a contingent of Emirati and international contenders have revealed how this year’s multi-category event will underline the country’s growing status as a global hub for tolerance.

Commenting on how Jiu-Jitsu aligns with the UAE’s vision as a tolerant nation welcoming people of all races, beliefs and abilities, Abdulmunam Al Sayed Mohamed Al Hashemi, Chairman of the UAE Jiu-jitsu Federation, President of Ju-Jitsu Asian Union and Senior Vice President of Ju-Jitsu International Federation, UAEJJF revealed, "At the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, we want our sport to be an ideal reflection of the vision of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, who announced 2019 the Year of Tolerance."

"Jiu-jitsu may be a physical and competitive sport, but it teaches players important values such as respect, discipline, fairness, equality and unity – many of the same principles of the Year of Tolerance," Al Hashemi added.

"Part of our objective is to establish the UAE as a tolerant and hospitable home for all nationalities and cultures. We are thankful for the unlimited support of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Force, and we are emphasising his vision that sport is not only about being competitive, winning titles and facing challenges, it boosts communication and self-discipline, cultivates skills and enhances morals and ethics."

The week-long championship, which is the final event of the UAEJJF World Ranking Series for the sports season 2018 – 2019, will feature the Abu Dhabi World Jiu-Jitsu Festival and Para Jiu-Jitsu Competitions on 20th April; the Abu Dhabi World Youth Championship on 21st and 22nd April; the Abu Dhabi World Masters Jiu-Jitsu Championship on 23rd April, and the professional competitions for blue to black belt from 24th to 26th April.

Hamed Alhanaei, a professional Jiu-Jitsu athlete from the UAE who will be competing in the blue belt category at ADWPJJC 2019, believes the UAE’s focus on tolerance makes it a global leader in bringing nations, faiths and cultures together.

Brazilian black belt Erberth Santos is looking forward to returning to the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship, the home of the sport and helping to spread the values of tolerance.

Asma Al Housani, an Emirati Jiu-Jitsu professional athlete who will be competing in the blue belt category at ADWPJJC 2019, added, "Tolerance is accepting and understanding others’ mistakes and responding in a good way. As a Jiu-Jitsu athlete, I present tolerance after each fight by not holding any grudge against my opponent, win or lose."