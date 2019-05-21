Abu Dhabi Sports Council recognises hard work of Emirati Marshals

By Wam

Abu Dhabi Sports Council, ADSC, recognised the hard work of Emirati Marshals throughout the very busy sports season of 2018 -2019 during the annual Iftar ceremony held yesterday at its tent of Hadiriyat Island.

Launched by the ADSC to create professional volunteerism and work to host major sporting events. Emirati Marshals is a professional voluntary programme which believes in empowering the Emirati youth and promoting the culture of Sport.

In the presence of Abdul Mohsen Al-Dosari, Deputy Secretary General of the General Sports Authority, leaders of sports clubs, partners and sponsors, Aref Hamad Al Awani, Secretary General of ADSC, honoured the winners of various categories of awards including the Excellent Marshal, Outstanding Commander, Excellent Marshal for People of Determination, Marshal Teamwork, Excellent Marshal Family, Future Leader, Unsung Heroes, and the Best Marshal of the Sports Season.