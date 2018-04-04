Abu Dhabi to host 10th World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship

The UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation is gearing up to host the 10th anniversary of the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship, which will be held in Mubadala Arena in Zayed Sports City from 16th to 28th April 2018. The event is set to bring together famous Jiu-Jitsu competitors from within the UAE and across the world to battle it out on the mats over the course of 13 days.

To share the latest updates on the most prestigious event of its kind in the world, the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation has launched a dedicated website which features details on match schedules, activities and workshops taking place at the championship.

This year's edition not only celebrates a decade of champions, but also coincides with the Year of Zayed, which highlights the life and legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the Founding Father of the UAE. Aligned with the core values of the Year of Zayed which include respect, human development, wisdom and sustainability, the championship will see a record number of participants both locally and globally across male and female categories.

The Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship will offer unprecedented prizes this year as a whole, with more than US$1 million to be won in prize money.