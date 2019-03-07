Al Ain hosts 12th Week of Show Jumping Competitions Friday

By Wam

Al Ain will host the 12th Week of Show Jumping Competitions tomorrow, under the supervision of the UAE Equestrian and Racing Federation, UAEERF.

The two-day event will be held at the Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting and Golf Club, under the sponsorship of Longines, Official Time Keeper and presenting partner of the Emirates Longines Show Jumping League competitions.

The show will provide riders with the opportunity to jump heights of up to 140cm in the club’s spacious outdoor sand arenas.

This weekend features 13 classes - six on Friday and seven on Saturday - for riders and horses of varying skills. This national includes competitions for Advanced riders (Division 1), Amateurs (Division 2), Beginners (Novice Division), Juniors, Children, and Young Horses (4 – 5 year-olds and 5 – 6 year-olds). Riders will be competing for their share of AED160,000.

Tomorrow’s competitions will include the following competitions: One Round not Against the Clock competition for Novices; One Round not Against the Clock competition for Novices, Children and Young Horses (4-5 year-olds); One Round Against the Clock for Young Horses (5-6 year-olds) and Juniors; One Round Against the Clock for Division 2; One Round Against the Clock for Division 1 and a Special Two Phase class for Division 1 riders.

The remaining seven rounds will be held on Saturday and consist of two classes of One Round not Against the Clock; three Two Phases; and two One Round Jump-offs with the maximum height set at 140cm.

The competitions will be supervised by Hussam Zummit, who represents the UAEERF, with the ground jury headed by Khalil Ibrahim, with assistance from others.