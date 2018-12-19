Al Ain stun River Plate, hit Club World Cup Final

By Wam

In a stunning historical achievement, Al Ain are in the Club World Cup Final after beating River Plate 5-4 on penalty shootout following a 2-2 draw in the semi-final on Tuesday night.

The Arabian Gulf League holders took on South American champions River Plate in the Tuesday's semi-final and shocked their illustrious opponents as the first Emirati team to reach the much-coveted final.

Al Ain turned on the style in a heroic performance across the entire game, taking the initiative on the 3rd minute by Marcos before the Argentinians tied seven minutes later and scoring their second on the 16th. The domestic champions kept on their masterpiece performance which fructified into a dazzling equaliser in the 50th minute.

The heroic performance of the national team was crowned with an illustrious penalty shootout victory that qualified them as the first Emirati and second Arab football team reaching the final of the world championship.