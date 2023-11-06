Al-Nasr dismisses its coach Goran due to poor results

Al-Nasr Club decided to dismiss its Serbian coach, Goran Tovegdzic, due to poor results, and following the painful loss at home to Al-Bataeh, with two unanswered goals, last Friday, for Round 7 of the ADNOC Professional League, which left a state of dissatisfaction among Al-Ameed fans.

Al-Nasr currently occupies tenth place with 7 points from two victories and one draw, while it suffered 4 defeats at the hands of Al-Jazira, Baniyas, Sharjah, and finally Al-Bataeh. Al-Ameed also faces the risk of being eliminated from the Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Cup competition, after losing 2-0 at home to Al-Ain in Quarter-final first leg.

Al-Nasr Football Company assigned the coach of the reserve team to take over the task of training the first team until a new coach is hired to succeed Goran.

