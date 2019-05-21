Al Suwaidi Marine, ADNEC partner for Abu Dhabi Boat Show 2019

By Wam

Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company, ADNEC, announced on Monday that the UAE-based boat manufacturer, Al Suwaidi Marine, will support Abu Dhabi International Boat Show as returning official 'Gold Sponsor'.

At the last year’s event, which attracted more than 21,000 visitors from across the world, as well as 270 exhibitors from 25 countries, ASM launched the "ASM 29 F" boat. The company now plans to exhibit the "ASM 29 F", "ASM 34 F" and "ASM 37 C" boats, as well as the "Limo Sea 46 C" and "Limo Sea 46 O" at the upcoming second edition which will take place at ADNEC from 16th to 19th October 2019.

Saeed Al Mansoori, IDEX Executive Director at ADNEC, said, "We are looking forward to creating a bigger and grander show this year, drawing more international visitors and exhibitors with a passion for boating, while benefitting leisure marine businesses in the UAE capital."

Al Suwaidi Marine is the first UAE company to have obtained membership status with the US-based National Marine Manufacturers Association, and is working towards full certification.

Abu Dhabi International Boat Show aims to reinforce Abu Dhabi’s growing marine tourism potential while promoting the UAE capital as a global hub for the leisure marine industry.