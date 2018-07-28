Argentina turn to G-men to resurrect Davis Cup hopes

By AFP

Argentina have turned to former top 10 players Gaston Gaudio, Guillermo Coria and Guillermo Canas to resurrect their Davis Cup hopes after the South American giants lost their elite World Group status.

Champions in 2016, with Juan Martin del Potro playing a starring role, and runners-up in 2006, 2008 and 2011, Argentina were relegated from the World Group in 2017.

Gaudio, the 2004 Roland Garros champion, Coria and Canas will replace Daniel Orsanic who had been captain when the team faces Colombia in a regional qualifier in September.

"We are confident that this team will take Argentina back to where we deserve to be," said Agustin Calleri, the head of the Argentina Tennis Association.