ASIAN CUP Semi-final: IR Iran 0-3 Japan

By Wam

Yuya Osako returned to Japan’s starting line-up to score a second-half brace and seal the Samurai Blue’s spot in the final of the AFC Asian Cup UAE 2019 as Hajime Moriyasu’s side defeated the Islamic Republic of Iran 3-0 at Al Ain’s Hazza bin Zayed Stadium on Monday.

Osako, who was included from the start for the first time since sustaining a hip injury in Japan’s opening game, put the four-time champions in front 11 minutes after the interval before doubling his side’s lead midway through the half from the penalty spot.