By AFP

Jomel Warrican took two wickets in one over as the West Indies dismissed Bangladesh for 324 in the first innings of the first Test in Chittagong on Friday.

Resuming on the overnight 315-8, Bangladesh added nine runs off 4.4 overs in the morning session before Warrican wrapped up their innings at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.

Taijul Islam remained unbeaten on 39 while left-arm spinner Warrican, who also claimed two wickets on the opening day, finished with 4-62.