Bangladesh opt to bat in first West Indies Test

By AFP

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and elected to bat in the first Test of the two-match series against West Indies at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on Thursday.

Shakib overcame a fitness concern to play his first game in any format since September, while the home side handed a debut to teenage off-spinner Nayeem Hasan.

Nayeem, 17, joined a four-man spin attack, which also include Shakib, Taijul Islam and Mehidy Hasan.

Bangladesh: Imrul Kayes, Soumya Sarkar, Mominul Haque, Mahmudullah Riyad, Shakib Al Hasan (capt), Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun, Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman and Nayeem Hasan

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (capt), Kieran Powell, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Sunil Ambris, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel, Jomel Warrican, Kemar Roach and Devendra Bishoo

Umpires: Aleem Dar (PAK) and Richard Illingworth (ENG)

TV umpire: Ruchira Palliyaguruge (SRI)

Match referee: David Boon (AUS)