All-rounder Russell included in West Indies World Cup squad

By AP

The West Indies included all-rounder Andre Russell in its preliminary squad for the cricket World Cup, his first one-day international appearance since 2015.

Russell, 30, was named to the squad announced Wednesday along with fast bowler Shannon Gabriel. Evin Lewis was also included having sat out the recent series against England because of injury, but Kieron Pollard and Marlon Samuels missed out.

Batsman Chris Gayle is set to make a record fifth World Cup appearance. Gayle has said he plans to retire from ODI play after the tournament.

Nine players named to the squad will be making their first appearances in the tournament.

Robert Haynes, interim chairman of the West Indies selection panel, said: "Based on the new selection policy approach, which allowed us to consider a number of players that have not regularly appeared in the side over the last two years, we had a wide base of talent from which to choose. There were a number of tough calls we had to make to settle on our squad of 15."

The cricket World Cup begins in England and Wales on May 30 and ends on July 14. West Indies plays its first match on May 31 against Pakistan in Nottingham.



West Indies squad: Jason Holder (captain), Fabian Allen, Darren Bravo, Carlos Brathwaite, Sheldon Cottrell, Shannon Gabriel, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Evin Lewis, Ashley Nurse, Nicholas Pooran, Kemar Roach, Andre Russell, Oshane Thomas.