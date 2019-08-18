Australia's Smith out of second Ashes Test with concussion

By AFP

Australia's Steve Smith has been ruled out of the last day of the second Ashes Test against England at Lord's on Sunday with concussion, Cricket Australia (CA) have announced.

Smith was hit by a Jofra Archer bouncer on Saturday and although he resumed his innings after retiring hurt, further tests saw CA deem him unfit to play on Sunday with his participation in the third Test, which starts on Thursday, also in doubt.

Marnus Labuschagne became the first concussion substitute in Test history when, under new ICC regulations introduced for the World Test Championship, he was cleared to play in Smith's place.