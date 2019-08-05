Australia takes early England wicket on last day of 1st test

By AP

Play has started at a sunny Edgbaston with England losing an early wicket as the hosts faced the challenge of attempting to bat through day five and deny Australia victory in the first Ashes test.

Pat Cummins bowled the first over Monday, and was hit for four by England opener Rory Burns off the opening delivery. Cummins had the last laugh in his next over as Burns (11) was caught at gully by Nathan Lyon, leaving England on 19-1 after resuming on 13-0.

Australia declared at 487-7 in its second innings on Sunday. Steve Smith and Matthew Wade scored centuries as the hosts were set an unlikely winning target of 398.

England captain Joe Root and Jason Roy are at the crease with a pitch offering plenty of turn for Australia offspinner Lyon.