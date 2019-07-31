Bangladesh v Sri Lanka third ODI scoreboard

Scoreboard of the third one-day international between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Wednesday:
Sri Lanka
A. Fernando lbw b Shafiul 6
D. Karunaratne c Mushfiqur b Taijul 46
K. Perera c Mushfiqur b Rubel 42
K. Mendis c Sabbir b Soumya 54
A. Mathews c Mushfiqur b Soumya 87
D. Shanaka c Sabbir b Shafiul 30
S. Jayasuriya c Tamim b Shafiul 13
W. Hasaranga not out 12
A. Dananjaya c Sabbir b Soumya 0
K. Rajitha not out 0
Extras (w4) 4
Total (eight wickets; 50 overs) 294
Did not bat: L. Kumara
Fall of wickets: 1-13 (A. Fernando), 2-96 (D. Karunaratne), 3-98 (K. Perera), 4-199 (Mendis), 5-251 (Shanaka), 6-280 (Jayasuriya), 7-284 (Mathews), 8-284 (Dananjaya)
Bowling: Shafiul 10-2-68-3(w1), Rubel 9-1-55-1(w1), Taijul 10-1-34-1, Mehidy 9-0-59-0, Soumya 9-0-56-3(w1), Mahmudullah 3-0-22-0 (w1)
Toss: Sri Lanka
Umpires: Raveendra Wimalasiri (SRI), Nitin Menon
TV Umpire: Marais Erasmus (SA)
Match Referee: Chris Broad (ENG)