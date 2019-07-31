Bangladesh v Sri Lanka third ODI scoreboard

By AFP

Scoreboard of the third one-day international between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Wednesday:

Sri Lanka

A. Fernando lbw b Shafiul 6

D. Karunaratne c Mushfiqur b Taijul 46

K. Perera c Mushfiqur b Rubel 42

K. Mendis c Sabbir b Soumya 54

A. Mathews c Mushfiqur b Soumya 87

D. Shanaka c Sabbir b Shafiul 30

S. Jayasuriya c Tamim b Shafiul 13

W. Hasaranga not out 12

A. Dananjaya c Sabbir b Soumya 0

K. Rajitha not out 0

Extras (w4) 4

Total (eight wickets; 50 overs) 294

Did not bat: L. Kumara

Fall of wickets: 1-13 (A. Fernando), 2-96 (D. Karunaratne), 3-98 (K. Perera), 4-199 (Mendis), 5-251 (Shanaka), 6-280 (Jayasuriya), 7-284 (Mathews), 8-284 (Dananjaya)

Bowling: Shafiul 10-2-68-3(w1), Rubel 9-1-55-1(w1), Taijul 10-1-34-1, Mehidy 9-0-59-0, Soumya 9-0-56-3(w1), Mahmudullah 3-0-22-0 (w1)

Toss: Sri Lanka

Umpires: Raveendra Wimalasiri (SRI), Nitin Menon

TV Umpire: Marais Erasmus (SA)

Match Referee: Chris Broad (ENG)