Dhawan ton powers India to 358-9 in 4th Australia ODI

By AFP

Opener Shikhar Dhawan struck a career-best 143 to guide India to 358 for nine in their bid to clinch the series in the fourth one-day international against Australia on Sunday.

The hosts, who lead the five-match series 2-1, rode on a 193-run opening stand between Dhawan and Rohit Sharma, who made 95, to put up a challenging total after electing to bat in Mohali.

Fast bowler Pat Cummins returned his best-ever ODI figures of 5-70 in 10 overs.

Dhawan, who has been struggling to get big scores in recent times, struck form as he reached his fifty in 44 deliveries to take the attack to the opposition.

The right-left batting combination of Sharma and Dhawan mixed the right dose of caution and aggression to lay the foundation for India's big total.

Sharma registered his 40th ODI fifty but missed out on a hundred after falling to Jhye Richardson, who took three wickets.

Dhawan went on to register his 16th ODI ton and his first in 18 innings amid crowd cheers and a standing ovation from the Indian dressing room.

He surpassed his previous best of 137 in ODIs before being bowled by Cummins, striking 18 fours and three sixes in his 115-ball knock.

India elect to bat in fourth Australia ODI

India captain Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat in the fourth one-day international against Australia in Chandigarh on Sunday.

The hosts, who lead the five-match series 2-1, have made four changes in their bid to clinch the series.

Rising star Rishabh Pant will keep wicket for the rested Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Batsman KL Rahul, paceman Bhuvneshwar Kumar and leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal also return to the starting line-up.

"Looks like a belter of a pitch. Can't really predict when the dew is going to come, if at all it's going to come," Kohli said at the toss.

"Australia has to win the match, so let's put them under pressure. We have to be good enough to bowl with a wet ball."

Australia have made two changes to the side that won the third ODI on Friday with Ashton Turner and Jason Behrendorff replacing Marcus Stoinis and Nathan Lyon.

"Looks like a good pitch. Should stay the same throughout the game," said captain Aaron Finch, who admitted his intention was to bat first had he won the toss.

"We want to win the series, but going forward it's about getting the processes right."

India: Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, K.L. Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Ashton Turner, Alex Carey, Jhye Richardson, Pat Cummins, Jason Behrendorff, Adam Zampa

Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI), Anil Chaudhary (IND)

TV Umpire: Joel Wilson (WIS)

Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)