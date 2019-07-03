India beats Bangladesh by 28 runs, into World Cup semifinals

By AFP/AP

Two-time champion India survived a late scare to secure its place in the semifinals at the Cricket World Cup with a 28-run win over Bangladesh, which was eliminated from playoff contention on Tuesday.

India won the toss at Edgbaston and reached 314-9, with opener Rohit Sharma scoring a 92-ball 104 - his record-tying fourth century of the tournament. Seamer Mustafizur Rahman took 5-59.

Bangladesh was 286 all out in reply with Shakib Al Hasan again providing the main resistance with a 74-ball 66 including six fours.

Sabbir Rahman (36 in 36 balls) and Mohammad Saifuddin (51 not out off 38 balls) started to hit out and looked dangerous as they took Bangladesh from 179-6 to 245-7, leaving 70 runs required in around seven overs.

The defeat ended any semifinal hopes for seventh-place Bangladesh, which has seven points from eight games.

India has 13 points, one behind leader Australia, and plays Sri Lanka in its final game at Headingley on Saturday.

Sharma and Lokesh Rahul shared the highest opening stand for this tournament of 180. But Bangladesh struck back to reduce India to 237-4 when Mustafizur's double-wicket maiden claimed Virat Kohli on 26 and Hardik Pandya for a two-ball duck.

Sharma's ton matched Sri Lanka great Kumar Sangakkara's record of centuries at a single World Cup in 2015. After he was out, Rahul went shortly afterward for 77, also in 92 deliveries.

Rishabh Pant added a 41-ball 48.

Mustafizur dismissed Mohammed Shami on the last ball of the innings to finish with a five-for. Shakib, the top-ranked ODI allrounder, took 1-41 in 10 overs and then top-scored in Bangladesh's reply.

Bangladesh had proved it can reel in large totals, pulling off the second highest successful run chase in tournament history - 322 - to beat the West Indies by seven wickets with eight overs left. But the Indian bowlers provided tougher opposition and pacer Jasprit Bumrah mopped up with wickets in the 48th and then last over of the match.

Bumrah ended on 4-55 and Pandya 3-60.

Sharma ton puts India on top in Bangladesh World Cup match

Opener Rohit Sharma hit his fourth century of the World Cup to set India up for a huge score against Bangladesh at Edgbaston on Tuesday.

Sharma survived an early scare to take control against the Bangladesh bowlers as India reached an ominous 181 for one at the end of 30 overs.

Sharma, who was dropped on nine by Tamim Iqbal at deep midwicket, reached his second successive ton with a single off Shakib Al Hasan, celebrating by flipping his bat in the air.

But he was caught at extra cover by Liton Das off the bowling of Soumya Sarkar for 104, ending a 180-run opening stand - the best for the first wicket in this World Cup - with KL Rahul.

Skipper Virat Kohli joined Rahul after the fall of Sharma but Rahul was out shortly afterwards, caught by wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim off the bowling of Rubel Hossain for 77.

Sharma, who scored 102 in India's first World Cup defeat to hosts England on Sunday at the same venue, started with a six in the first over but mistimed a pull off paceman Mustafizur Rahman only for Tamim to drop a simple catch.

Sharma continued to attack, hitting seven fours and five sixes in his 92-ball stay at the wicket, cheered by a largely pro-India crowd in Birmingham.

Rahul was happy to play second fiddle to his in-form partner but also took on the Bangladesh bowling.

Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza rotated his bowlers but could not force an early breakthrough.

A win for India would ensure a semi-final spot in the 10-team event.

Bangladesh need to win both of their final fixtures, against India and Pakistan, and hope results elsewhere go in their favour.

Sharma rides luck as India start strongly against Bangladesh

Opener Rohit Sharma had an early reprieve as India made a strong start after electing to bat first against Bangladesh in the World Cup at Edgbaston on Tuesday.

Sharma started with a six in the first over but mistimed a pull off paceman Mustafizur Rahman only for Tamim Iqbal to drop a simple catch at deep mid-wicket with the batsman on nine.

Sharma, who scored a century in India's first World Cup defeat to hosts England on Sunday, hit another two sixes and four fours as India reached 87-0 at the end of 15 overs.

Sharma was unbeaten on 51 while KL Rahul was 32 not out.

Rahul took inspiration from his opening partner to hit two glorious boundaries off Bangladesh quick Mohammad Saifuddin and contribute to the brisk start.

Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza rotated his three quicks but could not force a breakthrough.

A win for Virat Kohli's India would ensure a semi-final spot in the 10-team event.

Bangladesh need to win both of their final fixtures, against India and Pakistan, and hope results elsewhere go in their favour.

India plays Bangladesh with semifinal spot in mind

India has another chance to secure a semifinal spot in the Cricket World Cup when Virat Kohli's team plays Bangladesh at Edgbaston on Tuesday.

Second-place India, which lost for the first time at the tournament against England on Sunday, has 11 points from seven games and will advance with a win.

If it beats two-time champion India, Bangladesh can move level with fifth-place Pakistan on nine points - one point behind fourth-place England. Bangladesh can't advance if it loses.

Bangladesh and Pakistan meet in their last group game at Lord's on Friday. India's final group match is against Sri Lanka at Headingley on Saturday.

India has won the last four ODIs against Bangladesh. The teams have played each other three times at the World Cup so far with Bangladesh winning in 2007 followed by victories for India in 2011 and 2015. Bangladesh and India have met once before in an ODI at Edgbaston when India won by nine wickets in the 2017 Champions Trophy with big scores from Rohit Sharma and Kohli.

The forecast is for a mild, sunny day.