India declare at 443-7 in third Australia Test

By AFP

India declared at 443 for seven in the third Test against Australia Thursday, built on the back of a century by Cheteshwar Pujara and 82 from captain Virat Kohli.

Dogged Pujara stroked 106 before he and Kohli fell soon after lunch in a major breakthrough for the home team on what until then had been a lifeless Melbourne pitch offering little for the bowlers.

Rohit Sharma was not out 63 when the declaration was called with seven overs left in the day for Australia's batsmen to survive.

Pat Cummins took 3-72 and Mitchell Starc 2-87.