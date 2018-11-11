Mominul, Mushfiqur put Bangladesh in command

By AFP

Mominul Haque struck his seventh Test century as Bangladesh recovered from early damage to get into a strong position in the second Test against Zimbabwe in Dhaka on Sunday.

Mominul remained unbeaten on 115 as Bangladesh, trailing the two-Test series 1-0, reached 207-3 by tea on the opening day after electing to bat first at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium.

Mominul shared 181-runs in an unbroken fourth wicket stand with Mushfiqur Rahim as Bangladesh recovered from 26-3 to cross past 200-run mark first time in the last nine Test innings.

Mushfiqur was batting on 71 during the break after bringing in his 20th half century.

Zimbabwe earlier rocked Bangladesh in the morning as paceman Kayle Jarvis removed openers Imrul Kayes and Liton Das while Donald Tiripano handed debutant Mohammad Mithun a duck.

Zimbabwe, buoyed by their 151-run victory in Sylhet -- their first Test win in five years -- applied pressure in the first hour through their seamers and were rewarded early.

Jarvis forced an inside edge form Imrul Kayes to earn the first breakthrough as wicketkeeper Regis Chakabva took the catch.

Imrul, who faced 16 balls, was unable to open his account.

Fellow opener Liton picked out the midwicket fielder Brendon Taylor after he flicked Jarvis in the bowler?s next over.

Liton earlier was reprieved on naught as the third umpire Rod Tucker overturned a caught behind dismissal following a replay.

Mominul and Mushfiqur joined together after Mithun poked Tiripano at slip for a catch of Taylor.

Brian Chari dropped Mominul on nine at the backward point off Tendai Chatara before the left-hander eased the pressure with some positive strokes.

Mominul, who brought a century with a boundary of off-spinner Sikandar Raza, struck 14 fours so far.