New Zealand all out for 178 against Sri Lanka

By AFP

Suranga Lakmal took a career best five for 54 as Sri Lanka dismissed New Zealand for 178 in their first innings of the series-deciding second Test in Christchurch on Wednesday.

It was only the second five-wicket haul for Lakmal and eclipsed his five for 63 against South Africa two years ago.

He took four wickets bowling unchanged through the morning session and finished off the innings soon after tea.

Tim Southee and BJ Watling attempted to consolidate the New Zealand innings with a 108-run partnership for the seventh wicket after Lakmal and Lahiru Kumara had reduced the hosts to 64 for six.

Southee was eventually out for 68 and Watling made 46.