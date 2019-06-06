New Zealand beat Bangladesh by two wickets in cricket World Cup

By AFP

New Zealand beat Bangladesh by two wickets at the Oval on Wednesday as they made it two wins from as many games at the World Cup.

The Black Caps, losing finalists four years ago, achieved a seemingly modest target of 245 thanks mainly to Ross Taylor's 82.

But they lost three wickets for 27 runs before Mitchell Santner (17 not out) and Lockie Ferguson (four not out) saw them to a victory achieved with 17 balls to spare.

Earlier, fast bowler Matt Henry took four for 47 in a Bangladesh total of 244 that featured Shakib Al Hasan's 64.