Over 100 Fans, Influencers and Cricketers Attend IPL Final Screening Hosted by Anis Sajan in Dubai

Over 100 people including influencers, employees, and domestic cricket players gathered at the residence of Anis Sajan, Vice Chairman of Danube Group and popularly known as Mr. Cricket UAE, for a unique IPL Final screening. The event turned his private mansion into a stadium-style viewing space, offering fans a chance to experience the match in a shared and energetic environment.

With no IPL matches held in the UAE this season, the screening filled a noticeable gap for cricket enthusiasts in the region. The setup featured a live DJ, dhol players, a Virat Kohli act, a pani puri competition, and cricket-themed games, creating a setting that reflected the festive spirit of the tournament.

“The IPL isn’t just a cricket tournament; it’s the biggest celebration of the year after Diwali, Holi, and Eid,” said Anis Sajan. “With no access to stadium matches for Indians living in the UAE this season, I wanted to bring that energy home. This event was about keeping the spirit of the game alive, loud, and united.”

The UAE has previously hosted IPL matches, but this year’s absence was felt by many Indian expats. Events like this one provided a way for the community to come together and share their passion for the game.

Reactions from attendees:

Shanu Suresh, Lifestyle Influencer: “It wasn’t just a party, it captured the feeling of being part of the IPL.”

Chaya Mughal, Former Captain, UAE Women’s National Cricket Team.: “Anis bhai brought the stadium to the city. The energy was real.”

Angad, Danube Group: “This reminded me of being in the middle of an IPL crowd. It brought everyone together.”

The event reflects Anis Sajan’s ongoing efforts to support and promote cricket in the UAE. While it may not have been a stadium, the atmosphere and spirit of the evening showed that passion for the game can thrive anywhere.

