Pakistan bundle Hong Kong out for 116

Pakistan's mixed pace/spin attack was too hot to handle for an inexperienced Hong Kong team as they were bundled out for a paltry 116 in the Asia Cup match in Dubai on Sunday.

Usman Shinwari (3-19), Hasan Ali (2-19) and Shadab Khan (2-31) wrapped up the Hong Kong innings in 37.1 overs after they won the toss and opted to bat in the Group A match.

Top-scorer Aizaz Khan (27) and Kinchit Shah (26) fought valiantly during their sixth wicket stand of 53 runs to offer some respite after Hong Kong were left reeling at 44-5.

Defending champions India are the third team in the group.

Bangladesh thumped Sri Lanka by 137 runs in the opening Group B match in Dubai on Saturday. Afghanistan, third team in Group B, will take on Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi on Monday.