By AFP

Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir announced his retirement from Test cricket on Friday to concentrate on the limited-overs game, ten years after a spot-fixing ban halted his burgeoning career.

"It has been an honour to represent Pakistan in the pinnacle and traditional format of the game," Amir is quoted as saying in a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) release.

"I, however, have decided to move away from the longer version so I can concentrate on white ball cricket."