Pakistan rock New Zealand top order in World Cup clash

Leg-spinner Shadab Khan grabbed the prized wicket of Kane Williamson as Pakistan dominated unbeaten New Zealand in their World Cup match at Edgbaston on Wednesday.

The skipper steadied the ship after Shaheen Shah Afridi's burst of three wickets but Shadab produced a beautiful delivery to entice him into giving an edge to wicketkeeper Sarfaraz Ahmed and he departed for 41.

Williamson, who had scored centuries in each of his previous innings, put on 37 for the fifth wicket with Jimmy Neesham after New Zealand had slipped to 46-4.

Left-arm medium-pacer Shaheen earlier took three wickets in the space of 20 balls, finishing his first spell with 3-11 in seven overs.

Mohammad Amir was first to strike, bowling Martin Guptill with the New Zealand score on five before Shaheen had opener Colin Munro caught by Haris Sohail in the slips for 12.

Ross Taylor edged a Shaheen delivery to Sarfaraz and Tom Latham departed in similar fashion.

Overnight rain delayed the start in Birmingham by an hour but the umpires decided the match would remain at 50 overs per side.

New Zealand, who are second on the 10-team table with 11 points, kept the same team for the fifth match in a row.

Pakistan, who are seventh in the table with five points, also kept faith with the team that beat South Africa at Lord's on Sunday.

If New Zealand win they will join title-holders Australia in the semi-finals.

New Zealand, who won the toss and chose to bat, struggled passed fifty in the 16th over, with captain Kane Williamson and Jimmy Neesham unbeaten.

Shaheen's figures were an eye-catching 3-9 off his first six overs.

If New Zealand win they will join title holders Australia in the semi-finals.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and chose to bat in the World Cup match against Pakistan at Edgbaston on Wednesday.

"The cloud is going to hang about a bit and it's cold. There might be a bit of swing but we'll have a bat," said Williamson.

"There was consideration to making some changes but we've kept it the same again. This is always a tough game. Pakistan are a very strong side but we are looking to build on our displays.

"Naturally the support that Pakistan have gives a great atmosphere, we are looking forward to it. Every game has similar feelings riding on it - we are looking to play the cricket we want."

Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed said he would also have chosen to bat first.

"Mohammad Amir is bowling very well. We put in a complete team performance last time but our catching is a concern. Pakistan can do anything, we go match by match."

Teams:

Pakistan: Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Hafeez, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Shah Afridi

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (captain), Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, Trent Boult, James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry

Umpires: Paul Reiffel (AUS) and Bruce Oxenford (AUS)

Match referee: Richie Richardson (WIS)