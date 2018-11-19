Shafiq chalks up 4,000 runs as Pakistan eyes victory

By AFP

Middle order batsman Asad Shafiq chalked up 4,000 runs in the five-day format Monday as Pakistan edged close to victory in their first Test against New Zealand in Abu Dhabi.

Shafiq took a single off left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel to reach 24, making him the 11th Pakistani batsman to score 4,000 or more runs in Test cricket.

Pakistan, set 176 to win the match, were 100-3 with just half an hour before lunch on the fourth day.

Azhar Ali was at the crease on 20.

Pakistan are hoping the pair continue their solid run to force a 1-0 win in the three-match series.

Shafiq and Azhar rescued Pakistan during their 52-run unfinished stand for the fourth wicket after high drama at the start of the day, when Pakistan lost three quick wickets in the space of just eight runs and as many balls.

Opener Imam-ul-Haq was trapped leg-before to a full length ball by Patel in the fifth over of the day. I

mam made 27 with four boundaries.

His fellow opener Mohammad Hafeez then miscued a drive off leg-spinner Ish Sodhi's next over and was caught at covers for ten.

Haris Sohail followed three balls later, caught and bowled off a Sodhi full toss for four.