Sri Lanka opt to bat in first Bangladesh ODI

By AFP

Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne won the toss and elected to bat in the first one-day international of a three-match series against Bangladesh in Colombo on Friday.

Tamim Iqbal is skippering Bangladesh, becoming the country's 14th ODI captain.

The game at R. Premadasa Stadium is also special for Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga, who will retire after the match.

The three fixtures will be held in rapid succession on July 26, 28 and 31 in Colombo.

The visiting Bangladeshi side defeated Sri Lanka Board President's XI by five wickets in Tuesday's warm-up match in Colombo.

Teams:

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (capt), Kusal Perera, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Lahiru Thirimanne, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Nuwan Pradeep, Lahiru Kumara, Lasith Malinga

Tamim Iqbal (capt), Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Mithun, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mosaddek Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Shafiul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

Umpires: Nitin Menon (IND), Raveendra Wimalasiri (SRI)

TV Umpire: Marais Erasmus (SA)

Match Referee: Chris Broad (ENG)