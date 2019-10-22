UAE beat Hong Kong, topping Group B table in T20 cricket

By wam

The UAE’s cricketers comfortably beat Hong Kong in a Group B match at the Zayed Cricket Stadium Monday as the T20 World Cup Qualifier completed its third day of matches.

Hong Kong, batting first, scored 117 for 7 wickets in their innings, with the UAE team amassing 118 for 2 wickets with 29 balls left, scoring an 8-wicket victory. The UAE team, with two matches won and one lost, currently top the Group B table.

In the second Group B match, Ireland scored 183 for 3, with their Omani opponents only being able to reach 148 for 9 in their 20 overs, giving the Irish a 35-run victory.

The third Group B match saw Canada face off against Nigeria. Canada batted first, scoring 159 for 7, a target the West African side showed little sign of reaching. Nigeria managed 109 for 8 in their 20 overs, giving Canada a 50-run victory.

In the Group A matches in Dubai, Kenya, batting first, scored 134 for the loss of 4 wickets, with their Bermudan opponents only being able to score 93, giving the East African players a 45 run victory.

A much tighter game saw Scotland edge out Papua – New Guinea by four runs. The Scots set a target of 146 for 6 wickets in their 20 overs, with PNG, fighting to the last, just falling short, with a score of 142 for the loss of nine wickets. With two previous victories already under their belt, though, PNG are top of the Group A table.