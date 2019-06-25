West Indies legend Lara admitted to Mumbai hospital

By AFP

West Indies batting legend Brian Lara was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai Tuesday after complaining of chest pain, Indian media reports and sources said.

The 50-year-old Trinidadian was rushed to hospital after he complained of discomfort during a promotional event, the Press Trust of India (PTI) news agency said, quoting a source close to the player.

"He is fine and will be discharged soon," the source told PTI.

Lara was in Mumbai to take part in events organised by Star Sports, the official broadcasters of the ongoing cricket World Cup.

"He complained of chest pain and uneasiness this morning and was sent for a routine check-up. He is fine now," a source at the broadcaster, who asked not to be named, told AFP.

One of the best batsmen of all time, Lara holds two world records - the highest Test score of 400 not out, and the highest first class knock of 501 that he scored in the English county championship in 1994.

The former skipper retired in 2007 after a dismal West Indies campaign in the World Cup.