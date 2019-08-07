West Indies v India 3rd T20 scoreboard

By AFP

Scoreboard in the third T20 international between West Indies and India at the Guyana National Stadium on Tuesday:

West Indies

E. Lewis lbw D. Chahar 1

S. Narine c Saini b D. Chahar 2

S. Hetmyer lbw D. Chahar 1

K. Pollard b Saini 58

N. Pooran c Pant b Saini 17

R. Powell not out 32

C. Brathwaite c Sundar b R. Chahar 10

F. Allen not out 8

Extras (lb4, w4) 8

Total (6 wkts, 20 overs) 146

Fall of wickets: 1-4 (Narine), 2-13 (Lewis), 3-14 (Hetmyer), 4-80 (Pooran), 5-105 (Pollard), 6-119 (Brathwaite)

Did not bat: K. Paul, S. Cottrell, O. Thomas

Bowling: B. Kumar 3-0-19-0, D. Chahar 3-1-4-3, N. Saini 4-0-34-2, R. Chahar 3-0-27-1, W. Sundar 3-0-23-0 (3w), K. Pandya 4-0-35-0 (1w)

India

K.L. Rahul c Pooran b Allen 20

S. Dhawan c Cottrell b Thomas 3

V. Kohli c Lewis b Thomas 59

R. Pant not out 65

M. Pandey not out 2

Extras (w1) 1

Total (3 wkts, 19.1 overs) 150

Fall of wickets: 1-10 (Dhawan), 2-27 (Rahul), 3-133 (Kohli)

Did not bat: K. Pandya, D. Chahar, W. Sundar, B. Kumar, R. Chahar, N. Saini

Bowling: S. Cottrell 4-0-26-0, O. Thomas 4-0-29-2 (1w), F. Allen 3-0-18-1, S. Narine 4-0-29-0, C. Brathwaite 2.1-0-25-0, K. Paul 2-0-23-0

Result: India won by seven wickets

Toss: India

Umpires: Nigel Duguid (WIS), Leslie Reifer (WIS)

Match Referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)