Williamson out of third Bangladesh Test

By AFP

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has been ruled out of the third Test against Bangladesh, opening the way for batsman Will Young to make his international debut, Black Caps coach Gary Stead said Friday.

Stead said Williamson had failed to recover from an injury to his left pectoral that he picked up in New Zealand's series-clinching second Test win in Wellington.

He said it was not worth risking Williamson, a key part of the Black Caps' World Cup plans, by playing him in the dead-rubber third Test, which begins in Christchurch on Saturday.

"Kane is obviously a really important player for us and with the nature of the injury we couldn't be sure he wouldn't aggravate it," Stead said.

"He's improving every day and will continue his rehabilitation as planned."

Young, 26, has been in strong form for Central Districts, scoring 150 against Otago earlier this month.

"Will has been waiting in the wings for a while now and he'll get a great opportunity batting at number three in a settled line-up," Stead said.

He said wicketkeeper BJ Watling had overcome a hamstring injury and would be available for the Test.