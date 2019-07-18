World Cup hero Bayliss to coach Hyderabad in IPL

By AFP

England's World Cup-winning coach Trevor Bayliss will take charge of Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League next year, the team announced Thursday.

The 56-year-old Australian will take over a team captained by Kane Williamson, who led the New Zealand team beaten by Bayliss's England in the thrilling World Cup final last Sunday.

Bayliss, who will stand down from his England job after the Ashes series against Australia in August, will succeed compatriot Tom Moody in the cash-rich Twenty20 league.

"After very careful consideration, the Sunrisers franchise has decided to take a new direction with the head coaching role and will be parting ways with the services of Tom Moody," the team said in a statement.

Bayliss won two IPL trophies with the Kolkata Knight Riders and has also won the Big Bash and Champions League in Australia with the Sydney Sixers in 2010-11.

"He is a proven winner and we feel that his successful track record will be ideal in taking Sunrisers Hyderabad forward," Hyderabad added.

Bayliss is understood to have had offers from Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals.

Bayliss took over as England coach in 2015. They won the Ashes 3-2 that year, reached the World T20 final in 2016 and became the top-ranked one-day international side.

Before that he coached Sri Lanka to the World Cup final in 2011.

The Sunrisers last won the IPL in 2016 under Moody.

As well as Williamson, the team also boast the talents of England World Cup star Jonny Bairstow.