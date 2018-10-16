Dubai Festival City Run 2018 to take place on November 9

By Staff

The first-ever Dubai Festival City Run will take place on November 9th. The event is being organised by RaceME.

The run is open to both seasoned marathon runners as well as aspiring amateurs and will take them through some of Dubai Festival City’s most scenic routes including the Dubai Festival City Mall, Automotive Park and the Festival Bay, Marsa Plaza and Al Badia Residences. There is also a Race Village located close to Festival Bay with a number of F&B options for spectators and run participants.

Depending on skill level, runners can take part in the 21km half marathon, the 10km or 5km routes and finally, kids can also participate in the 1km Festival City Run Teeny Tiny.

The Dubai Festival City Run is being held as part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge and with the support of Dubai Sports Council, Dubai Police, Dubai RTA and Dubai Municipality.

Those wishing to register can do so at www.raceme.ae/dfc and online registrations is open until November 3rd. The Dubai Festival City Run half marathon will start at 6:30am.